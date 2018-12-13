ELKO – A jury found an Elko woman not guilty of abuse or neglect of a child after four hours of deliberation.
Brandi Gallegos, 30, was acquitted in Elko District Court of four counts related to abuse or neglect of a child with substantial bodily harm beginning in 2014.
The verdict was rendered Dec. 12 after a trial that lasted over a week and included more than a dozen witnesses.
In closing arguments, Deputy District Attorney Daniel Roche asked the jury to find Gallegos guilty of “deliberately inflicting” multiple injuries on her step-son and failing to seek timely medical care.
Roche said in the course of the trial, the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that some of the child’s injuries treated on Aug. 31, 2015 had caused physical pain and mental suffering, based on testimony from pediatricians and licensed social workers who treated the boy after he was removed from Gallegos’ home.
“If [the injuries] were deliberately inflicted … we know who was responsible,” said Roche, adding that she was primary caregiver.
Referring to jury instructions, Roche explained that jurors had to use the evidence presented in the trial to determine Gallegos was fully responsible.
“You heard from three expert witnesses on pediatrics and child abuse, educated and trained. Each of them who independently concluded that the injuries inflicted in the case were non-accidental,” Roche told the jury.
Speaking on behalf of his client, attorney Gary Woodbury said in his closing argument that the state had not met its burden of proof and did not provide specific evidence that Gallegos inflicted the injuries.
“You have three medical experts … [but] where’s your evidence?” Woodbury said. “The burden of proof is on the state of Nevada, it is not on Brandi Gallegos.”
Although the allegation that Gallegos did not seek medical treatment, Woodbury said that after the child was hospitalized he did not receive subsequent treatment for a laceration on his chin, broken ribs and a cauliflower ear.
“What did the medical community do to treat the ear, the chin, [and] his broken ribs? Zero,” Woodbury said. “So how could she withhold medical treatment?”
Roche countered the argument that the state did not explain how the injuries were actually inflicted because it was “not an element of the offense. You can read the jury instructions that you have with you about the elements the state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, and that is just not one of them.”
“The evidence of this trial proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant either abused him or he suffered unjustifiable pain or mental suffering as a result of her neglect or maltreatment of him. I ask you to find her guilty of the charges,” Roche said.
Authorities began investigating the Gallegos family in April 2014 after the toddler’s arm injury was brought to the attention of the Department of Child and Family Services. He was treated again on Aug. 31, 2015 and the case was concluded by DCFS a month later.
Gallegos’ and her husband Brett were arrested May 3, 2016. Brett Gallegos pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was given a suspended sentence of a year in jail and placed on three years’ probation.
