Off-duty officer aids girl struck by pickup in Wendover

ELKO – An 11-year-old girl was struck by a motorist in West Wendover who was suspected of impaired driving and jailed on $100,000 bail.

West Wendover Police Department officers were called to Butte Street at 3:52 p.m. Thursday but off-duty officer Tomas Ramirez was already on the scene and was rendering aid to the injured pedestrian.

The police department said Ramirez saw the driver and the vehicle at the scene and advised the driver to remain there.

Police said Colton L. Owen, 32, of West Wendover was driving a Toyota Tacoma west on Butte Street when he struck the girl, causing her to be lifted onto the hood and thrown onto the roadway. Owen’s vehicle then crashed into a large rock.

The girl was transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

Owen was taken to Elko County Jail and booked on charges of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, no proof of insurance, failure to decrease speed or use due care, failure to change name or address on driver’s license, and resident with nonresident driver’s license. His bail was listed at $101,050.

“The Wendover Police Department would like to recognize West Wendover Police Officer Tomas Ramirez for his rapid response while he was off duty,” police posted on their Facebook page. “Officer Ramirez came upon the accident scene and quickly rendered aid to the injured child and subsequently detained the driver. The Wendover Police Department thanks Officer Ramirez for his actions in keeping the community safe.”