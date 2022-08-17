 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Off-duty officer prevents Home Depot theft

ELKO – An off-duty Elko Police Department officer thwarted the theft of more than $1,300 in merchandise from Home Depot.

The officer called in a “theft in progress” from the store around 2 p.m. Saturday after spotting a man leaving with a cart full of merchandise without paying. The officer followed him into the parking lot and identified himself as a police officer.

The man, later identified as Christopher R. Prado, 42, of Fairfield, California, fled to an adjacent apartment complex but the off-duty officer was able to advise responding officers of his location. Prado was placed in handcuffs and the cart was taken back into the store to assess the merchandise.

A total of $1,382 worth of mostly power tools was in the cart, according to a police statement.

Prado was booked on charges of grand larceny and also burglary of a business because he told police he had entered the store with intent to steal merchandise. His bail was listed at $30,000.

Christopher Prado

Prado
