Off-duty officer prevents Home Depot theft

ELKO – An off-duty Elko Police Department officer thwarted the theft of more than $1,300 in merchandise from Home Depot.
The officer called in a “theft in progress” from the store around 2 p.m. Saturday after spotting a man leaving with a cart full of merchandise without paying. The officer followed him into the parking lot and identified himself as a police officer.
The man, later identified as Christopher R. Prado, 42, of Fairfield, California, fled to an adjacent apartment complex but the off-duty officer was able to advise responding officers of his location. Prado was placed in handcuffs and the cart was taken back into the store to assess the merchandise.
A total of $1,382 worth of mostly power tools was in the cart, according to a police statement.
Prado was booked on charges of grand larceny and also burglary of a business because he told police he had entered the store with intent to steal merchandise. His bail was listed at $30,000.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Carlos J. Aguilar-Duran
Carlos J. Aguilar-Duran, 29, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at 1860 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Caleb T. Coyle
Caleb T. Coyle, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at 3600 Idaho St. for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,640
Cameron J. Hoadley
Cameron J. Hoadley, 29, of Wells was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at 3380 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Christopher J. Moore
Christopher J. Moore, 24, of Elko was arrested Aug. 12, 2022, at 610 S. 12th St. for coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $5,000
Craig W. Huff
Craig W. Huff, 33, of Elko was arrested Aug. 11, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of battery by a prisoner. Bail: $40,000
Jesse D. Rinaldo
Jesse D. Rinaldo, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at Elm and Second streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jose L. Cardoza
Jose L. Cardoza, 37, of Elko was arrested Aug. 10, 2022, at Elko County Jail for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses and engaging in contractor business or submitting bid without a license. Bail: $11,140
Julie A. Lay-Webb
Julie A. Lay-Webb, 48, of Elko was arrested Aug. 10, 2022, at Fourth and Juniper streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
KC V. Yowell
KC V. Yowell, 35, of Elko was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $11,285
Mark V. Harris
Mark V. Harris, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 5, 2022, at 370 Dove Creek Place for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000
Myranda J. Reich
Myranda J. Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at Fifth and Cedar streets for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $30,000
Patricia M. Jones
Patricia M. Jones, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 9, 2022, at Fifth and Cedar streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Richard C. Wolters III
Richard C. Wolters III, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at Ryndon Country Store for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Robert L. Casas
Robert L. Casas, 45, of Elko was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a gross misdemeanor warrant for open or gross lewdness and contact with a minor or mentally ill person. Bail: $7,500
Thomas D. Jordan IV
Thomas D. Jordan IV, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
