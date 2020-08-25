Officer injured during arrest of Elko man wanted on felony charges

ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer sustained a broken ankle Monday night while taking a 28-year-old Elko man into custody for skipping bail on prior violent charges, including biting a police sergeant on the hand.
Police were called to the Red Lion Casino at 7:41 p.m. after Jonathan Smart was observed in the vicinity. Smart was wanted on an outstanding no-bail felony warrant.
He was found in the parking lot behind the casino.
“The officers advised Smart he was under arrest, however he resisted efforts to apply handcuffs,” stated a release from Elko police. “During the struggle, an EPD Officer and Smart fell to the ground.”
Officers deployed a Taser and were able to gain control of Smart and take him into custody, but one of them was injured in the altercation.
The officer was transported by ambulance to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he received treatment for a broken right ankle.
Smart was treated and released at NNRH for minor injuries.
Smart was subsequently booked into the Elko County Jail on a no-bail felony warrant for battery with substantial bodily harm. Police said he also faces charges of battery on a police officer resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and destruction of evidence.
In February, Smart was accused of hitting a woman in the head with a bottle, throwing a dog, and biting an Elko Police Department officer following a domestic violence incident.
Police were called to an apartment, where they found a woman bleeding from a wound to her head.
“Officers learned the suspect had thrown a bottle, striking the victim in the head,” stated police at the time. “In addition, he threw a second bottle at the victim’s vehicle, breaking the rear window. Witnesses also stated the suspect picked up a dog and threw it during the incident.”
Smart fled the scene before officers arrived. He was spotted later walking on Golf Course Road.
“Officers attempted to arrest Smart, however he resisted, at one point biting an Elko PD Sergeant on the hand,” police said.
Drug paraphernalia and a small amount of controlled substances were located during a search, the release said.
Smart was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, battery on a protected person, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.
According to court records, Smart was also involved in a Jan. 9 incident at Goldie’s Bar, where he allegedly struck one of the patrons in the head with a baseball bat that he had hidden in his pant leg. Smart was seen fleeing the bar as police arrived.
He was charged Feb. 3 with one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
Smart was also arrested for domestic battery on Nov. 30. Police were called to a Lyon Avenue residence where he was seen running away along the River Walk.
They found a woman bleeding from the nose. She told them Smart had said “he should kill her mother” and then pushed her and headbutted her. He then fled to his stepmother’s apartment, where he was arrested.
According to jail records, Smart was also arrested in May 2019 for urinating in public at Roy’s Market.
