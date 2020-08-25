Officer injured during arrest of Elko man wanted on felony charges

In February, Smart was accused of hitting a woman in the head with a bottle, throwing a dog, and biting an Elko Police Department officer following a domestic violence incident.

Police were called to an apartment, where they found a woman bleeding from a wound to her head.

“Officers learned the suspect had thrown a bottle, striking the victim in the head,” stated police at the time. “In addition, he threw a second bottle at the victim’s vehicle, breaking the rear window. Witnesses also stated the suspect picked up a dog and threw it during the incident.”

Smart fled the scene before officers arrived. He was spotted later walking on Golf Course Road.

“Officers attempted to arrest Smart, however he resisted, at one point biting an Elko PD Sergeant on the hand,” police said.

Drug paraphernalia and a small amount of controlled substances were located during a search, the release said.

Smart was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, battery on a protected person, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.