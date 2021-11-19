Ohio man charged with robbery at Elko Walmart

ELKO – An Ohio man was jailed in Elko this week on a robbery charge after allegedly threatening a Walmart clerk in order to obtain a pair of Apple AirPods.

Andrew M. Smith, 31, of Columbus was booked Wednesday on $40,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint, he entered Elko’s Walmart around closing time and convinced a clerk to open the locked case where the electronics were kept. After being shown the AirPods he refused to return them and instead threatened the clerk.

Smith told the clerk he would find out where he lived, and pulled on his nametag, the complaint says. When a second employee approached, Smith fled the store.

He is charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary.

