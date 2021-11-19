 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ohio man charged with robbery at Elko Walmart

  • 0

ELKO – An Ohio man was jailed in Elko this week on a robbery charge after allegedly threatening a Walmart clerk in order to obtain a pair of Apple AirPods.

Andrew M. Smith, 31, of Columbus was booked Wednesday on $40,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint, he entered Elko’s Walmart around closing time and convinced a clerk to open the locked case where the electronics were kept. After being shown the AirPods he refused to return them and instead threatened the clerk.

Smith told the clerk he would find out where he lived, and pulled on his nametag, the complaint says. When a second employee approached, Smith fled the store.

He is charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary.

Detectives with the Marysville Police Property Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect who broke into Jeff's Texas Style BBQ on State Ave on Nov. 6.
Andrew M. Smith

Smith
0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman accused of biting officer

Woman accused of biting officer

ELKO – A Sacramento woman who was detained by police early Friday morning ended up being arrested on two counts of battery on a police officer.

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 boosters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News