Ohio man jailed in Elko rape, kidnapping case

ELKO – An Ohio man was jailed Thursday on rape and kidnapping charges, more than a year after the Elko District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against him.

The Elko Police Department was contacted on April 18, 2021, when a woman with her arms bound behind her back showed up at a neighbor’s apartment. Court records did not indicate the age of the alleged victim.

Danielle R. Johns, 48, of Cleveland is accused of raping her while he was staying at her mother’s apartment in Elko, then punching and choking her while threatening her with a knife, according to a criminal complaint filed in July 2021.

Johns then told the woman to get dressed and tied her arms behind her back and forced her to get into a car that was owned by her or her mother, according to an Elko police statement. But she was able to flee to a neighbor or friend’s apartment.

The neighbor called 911 and took a photo of the bindings before cutting them off. Meanwhile, Johns allegedly left in the car with the woman’s belongings. The car was later recovered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Johns was booked on charges of sexual assault, first degree kidnapping and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. His bail was listed at $520,000.