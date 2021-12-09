One burglary arrest leads to another

ELKO – A Spring Creek man who was arrested Nov. 17 in an Elko burglary case has been charged with additional burglaries, including one that was reported after a man read about his earlier arrest and suspected that guns he was sold had been stolen.

A criminal complaint filed on Dec. 6 charges Kody M. Holland, 33, with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and/or a firearm.

According to a police statement, a man reported two rifles were stolen from his room at a downtown Elko motel sometime between 6 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 12. He told police he thought someone had opened a sliding window and used a nearby wooden cane to “fish” the guns off a table near the window.

On Nov. 23 the Elko Daily Free Press posted an article about Holland being arrested in a home burglary. Later that day another man went to the police and said he was concerned that two firearms he had purchased from Holland on Nov. 13 had been stolen.

Spring Creek man accused of Elko burglary ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday following a burglary at an Elko residence that was equipped with a video doorbell.

Police confirmed that the guns had been taken from the motel.

Another criminal complaint charges Holland with burglary of a firearm and motor vehicle back in February.

Carlin police were called Feb. 25 to a residence in Carlin that had been burglarized while the homeowner was hospitalized in Salt Lake City. Two firearms, a laptop, an Xbox, and other items had been stolen, and his Toyota Tacoma was also missing.

Police took footprints at the potential point of entry.

The next day, a woman reported she found unusual items in a nearby house she had allowed Holland to stay in. Police identified them as the stolen items.

The missing truck was later spotted in Burner Basin and was impounded on March 1.

On March 8, police obtained a search warrant for Holland’s shoes. The pattern matched those taken at the crime scene, according to police.

Holland was charged on Dec. 7 with one count of burglary during which a firearm is obtained, one count of grand larceny of a firearm, and one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. His bail was listed at $80,000.

Holland’s November arrest came after police examined evidence captured by a video doorbell at a burglary in southeast Elko.

Elko County Jail records indicate Holland was also arrested in October at a tire shop for petty larceny, and in February on a parole violation.

He had pleaded guilty in January 2019 to theft by control and was given a suspended sentence of two to five years in prison with credit for 168 days served by District Judge Nancy Porter. He was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to pay $4,310.31 restitution to the victims and fulfill requirements related to his probation.

He was arrested again in August 2019 on a parole violation.

Holland was also arrested in April 2009 for battery with a deadly weapon and destruction of property in Spring Creek. He was given a suspended prison sentence by District Judge Andrew Puccinelli and ordered to serve 90 days in jail and to pay restitution of $8,793 jointly with co-defendants.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0