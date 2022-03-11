One of 3 men sentenced in August robbery

ELKO – One of three men charged in a brutal robbery at an Elko convenience store last summer has been sentenced to two prison terms.

Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin was originally arrested on charges of robbery, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, grand larceny and burglary. Police said he Steven R. Mondragon, 29, of Las Vegas and Norman Wasson, 37, of Elko were involved in the incident at the Maverik on Mountain City Highway around 12:25 a.m. Aug. 13.

A police report said a California couple was in the store when Wasson appeared to be distracting the male as Mondragon hit him on the back of the head with a wine bottle. Then, Mondragon and Lenoir began beating and kicking the victim. An estimated $25,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Lenoir pleaded no contest to principal to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and principal to grand larceny. He was sentenced March 4 by District Judge Kriston Hill to up to 15 years in prison on the battery charge and up to five years on the larceny charge, to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $8,297, jointly and severally with the two other defendants.

Lenoir was credited with 192 days already served in jail. He will be eligible for parole after serving seven years.

Wasson was released on bail and arrested again in December on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Mondragon was located two months after the crime in Montana, and he remains in Elko County Jail.

