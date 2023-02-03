ELKO – An Idaho man arrested Dec. 3 at the Elko Indian Colony on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault, battery and attempted murder has only been charged with battery, according to court records.

Police were contacted at 4:50 a.m. by a caller who said a man was chasing a victim who was trying to get away from him. They were able to identify the suspect as Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls.

The residence was surrounded with help from the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Combined SWAT Team. After several hours the victim came out of the house. Hanes eventually exited the residence and was arrested.

His bail was originally listed at $710,000 on the multiple charges but the District Attorney’s Office has only filed two formal counts of battery by strangulation.

The original report published in the Elko Daily Free Press incorrectly identified the alleged victim as a minor.

According to Elko County Sheriff’s Office records, Hanes remains in jail.