ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in last week’s Operation Silver STAR, netting 27 warrant arrests.
Charges included attempted murder, failure to appear after bail, possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence and coercion. Bail for those arrested totaled more than $260,000, and a number of subjects were held on no-bail warrants, the sheriff's office reported.
Participating agencies included Elko Police Department; Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Investigations Division; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Bureau of Indian Affairs; Drug Enforcement Administration; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Nevada Attorney General’s Office of Investigations; Nevada Department of Public Safety – Parole and Probation; Nevada Department of Corrections; and the Wendover Police Department in a week-long operation targeting violent offenders with active local, state and federal arrest warrants.
The sheriff’s office reported the following arrests were part of the operation:
Trevor Adams: Failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, $25,000
Nicole Duncan: Failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, $15,000; failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, $415; Failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, $1,640
Kimberly Nye: Failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, $15,000; Failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, $1,855; failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, $500
Christian Ochoa: Possession of a stolen vehicle, $20,000; possession of stolen property, $20,000; possession of a controlled substance, $5,000; trafficking a controlled substance, $75,000
Cody Paschal: Failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, $20,000; possession of a controlled substance, $5,000; driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering others, $20,000
Amber Rose: Failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, $5,000; failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, $855
Brian Rowley: Attempted murder with use of deadly weapon, no bail
Tyler Sierra: Domestic violence, $3,140; disturbing the peace, $355; coercion, $500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.