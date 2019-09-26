{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Osino woman has been listed as missing and endangered by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

The last known contact with Elizabeth Agee-Morrison, 31, was last Friday on Facebook, and she has not been seen in person since Sept. 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

The person who reported her missing on Tuesday stated that she lived with Doug Hegge in the Osino area, and that their residence had been cleaned out.

“Deputies were informed that Elizabeth Agee-Morrison is missing and may be in the company of Doug Hegge,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Deputies checked the residence and no occupants were located.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Agee-Morrison.

She is described as approximately 5-foot, 3-inches in height, 140 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 738-3421 or the Elko Central Dispatch non-emergency line, 777-7300.

