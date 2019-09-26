ELKO – An Osino woman has been listed as missing and endangered by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
The last known contact with Elizabeth Agee-Morrison, 31, was last Friday on Facebook, and she has not been seen in person since Sept. 14, according to the sheriff’s office.
The person who reported her missing on Tuesday stated that she lived with Doug Hegge in the Osino area, and that their residence had been cleaned out.
“Deputies were informed that Elizabeth Agee-Morrison is missing and may be in the company of Doug Hegge,” stated the sheriff’s office.
Deputies checked the residence and no occupants were located.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Agee-Morrison.
She is described as approximately 5-foot, 3-inches in height, 140 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 738-3421 or the Elko Central Dispatch non-emergency line, 777-7300.
This article is wrong Doug is missing too not just beth. We are trying to locate Doug also and there is also a .missing person report filed on Doug too. He wasast seen on wed8 the 17th and has been missing since. He's 5'6" tall blonde hair and hazel green eyes. He has mutiple tattoos on his back and arms and a scar on his back from surgery. If seen please contact the sheriff's office. But I think the paper needs to get their facts all straight before they Publis something like this!!
