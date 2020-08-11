Owyhee man arrested for attempted robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested Friday night for allegedly pulling a gun on three men in a residential neighborhood in Elko and ordering them to “empty their pockets.”

Tharon B. Abel, 26, was booked on $443,420 bail following the incident.

Elko Police Department officers said they were called to the 500 block of 12th Street at about 9 p.m. after a car pulled up to a residence and Abel reportedly jumped out of the passenger seat and drew a small firearm from his jeans. Abel demanded the keys to a vehicle but they refused to hand them over, so he left.

Abel was later located at a residence on Wildwood Way. The Elko SWAT Team was called to the scene but prior to their arrival he fled the residence and was taken into custody by patrol officers.

Police said a search warrant was served at the residence and two firearms matching the victims’ description of the firearm used in the attempted robbery were found.

Abel was arrested on charges of attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and three counts of resisting a public officer.

According to jail records, Abel was arrested in January on a parole violation.