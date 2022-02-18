Owyhee man arrested in Elko on weapons charges

ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police responded to a south Elko residence where a 911 call had been placed but was abruptly cut off.

Elko dispatch received the call around 5:19 a.m. Saturday and when the officer arrived he determined that there had been a domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, a man later identified as Ryan G. Kelly, 37, was seen walking away from the residence with bags in each hand that he tossed under a parked car before fleeing on foot through a dirt lot.

A resident told police that Kelly and another person had been “smoking methamphetamine” in their house and they were told they could not do that. Kelly reportedly pushed one resident to the ground and grabbed another as she attempted to go outside with her cellphone.

In a separate incident Kelly allegedly smashed a tablet with a baseball bat to prevent it from being used to place a 911 call.

Police recovered the discarded bags and found they contained a black Glock airsoft pistol, a pink stun gun, and camouflage-colored brass knuckles.

Kelly was found in a north Elko neighborhood and arrested on charges of coercion with force or threat of force, use or possession of stun gun by a felon or fugitive, possessing a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and on a bench warrant. His bail was listed at $45,000.

According to the Nevada Sex Offender Registry, Kelly was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in 2013.

He was also arrested in August at an Elko casino on charges of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; failure to obey sex offender registration laws; two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; carrying a concealed weapon without a permit; and drug paraphernalia.

