Owyhee man arrested in northside Elko kidnapping

ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested on a first-degree kidnapping charge after allegedly taking his estranged girlfriend’s car and then holding her against her will when she met him to get it back.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched Sunday at about 20 minutes past midnight to a residence in northwest Elko regarding a possible vehicle theft and kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who said she received text messages from a relative stating she was being held against her will by her estranged boyfriend.

Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Sayers A. Manning, had taken the victim's vehicle without permission. The victim agreed to meet with Manning somewhere in Elko to get her car back. When she did so, Manning had her get in the vehicle and drove away, refusing to let her leave.

The victim texted the original reporting party that Manning had parked the vehicle near a church on North Fifth Street. The reporting party drove to the location to try to help the victim.When she did do, Manning accelerated away, nearly striking her (the reporting party) with the vehicle.

The victim stated Manning drove around the area at a high rate of speed and refused to let her out of the car. The reporting party attempted to follow the vehicle but lost it.