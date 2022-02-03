Owyhee man sentenced after plea agreement

ELKO – An Owyhee man who was jailed on a charge of lewdness with a child has been given a suspended sentence following a plea agreement.

Bradly G. McGill, 36, was arrested in March 2020 at an Elko residence. According to court documents, he was accused of fondling a 7-year-old girl’s genitals while babysitting for her.

In October 2021, McGill pleaded no contest to a charge of abuse or neglect of a child, admitting to placing a child “in a situation where the child might suffer physical pain or mental suffering” … by agreeing to babysit or care for the child while intoxicated.

In exchange, the Elko County District Attorney’s office agreed to drop the lewdness charge and not oppose probation as long as his psychological evaluation indicated he was not at a high risk to re-offend.

The maximum penalty on the child abuse charge -- a category B felony -- is six years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. The maximum penalty on his original lewdness charge – a category A felony – is life in prison.

On Jan. 19, District Judge Al Kacin sentenced McGill to 24 to 60 months in prison, suspended, and placed him on probation for two years

McGill was also arrested on April 20, 2021, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. He pleaded no contest in Elko Justice Court and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.

