Owyhee man sentenced to prison

ELKO – An Owyhee man who was arrested on multiple felony charges while awaiting sentencing on other felony charges will be sent to prison.

Ryan G. Kelly, 37, pleaded guilty to carry concealed weapon without a permit and was sentenced March 1 by District Judge Mason Simons to 24 to 60 months in prison.

Kelly was arrested on the weapons charge in August at an Elko casino, along with possessing stolen property; failure to obey sex offender registration laws; two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; and drug paraphernalia. He originally failed to appear in court for sentencing.

Meanwhile, Kelly was arrested again Feb. 12 on charges of coercion with force or threat of force, use or possession of stun gun by a felon or fugitive, possessing a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and on a bench warrant.

According to court documents, police were called to a domestic disturbance and a man later identified Kelly was seen walking away from the residence with bags in each hand that he tossed under a parked car before fleeing on foot through a dirt lot.

A resident told police that Kelly and another person had been “smoking methamphetamine” in their house and they were told they could not do that. Kelly reportedly pushed one resident to the ground and grabbed another as she attempted to go outside with her cellphone.

In a separate incident Kelly allegedly smashed a tablet with a baseball bat to prevent it from being used to place a 911 call.

Police recovered the discarded bags and found they contained a black Glock airsoft pistol, a pink stun gun, and camouflage-colored brass knuckles.

According to the Nevada Sex Offender Registry, Kelly was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in 2013.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3