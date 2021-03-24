Pandemic skews Elko crime statistics

ELKO – Elko Police Department had fewer calls for service but more domestic violence responses and sexual assaults in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID had unique effects on all of us,” said Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten.
Calls for service were down by 2,998 to 26,291, but serious crime cases were up 11% to 2,185. Murder/manslaughter cases went up from one to five in 2020. Forcible rape was down one to 24 in 2020, but forcible fondling was up to 28 from 19 the prior year, and robberies were up to 20 from 15 in 2019.
Aggravated assaults were up 60%, while simple assault cases rose 21%. Narcotic violations were down 43% compared with 2019. However, drug equipment crimes rose more than 300%.
There were 229 domestic violence reports during the year, compared with 232 in 2019, but police responses to domestic violence calls were up 16%.
There were 14 kidnapping and abduction cases, up from five in 2019. Trouten said kidnapping reports often involve one spouse holding another against their will.
Trouten said the city has authorized one new detective for the current fiscal year that will help handle property crimes that there has not been time to investigate.
“There were less search warrants but more forensic interviews,” the chief also told the Elko City Council during his March 23 presentation. The forensic interviews are for child cases.
He said there were 60 sexual assault-child exploitation investigations in 2020 and 54 forensic interviews in 2020, up from the 31 in 2019.
“That’s a lot, and this year, in the last two weeks there have been 10 forensic interviews,” Trouten said, pointing out that the need keeps increasing for a place to do those interviews.
Earlier in March, the council approved the final details to donate land where the old police station was located to Elko County for a child advocacy center. Physical examinations and forensic interviews of children in sexual and physical abuse cases can take place there, rather than the children repeating their stories many times.
School closures
School resources officers saw a major change during the pandemic, with the schools closed. The officers delivered Chromebooks and food and conducted welfare checks on students. They also dealt with mental health issues that rose with students studying from home.
“The mental health effect has been drastic,” Trouten said, telling the Elko City Council that the school officers played a “critical role.”
He also reported an increase in social media work, which is a “big area that is growing.” Trouten said the police department forensically downloaded 90 cellphones and is the only department in the region that can do that work.
Mayor Reece Keener said he was pleased to see the public is embracing the police department’s online reporting tool, and that probably helped during the pandemic. The report shows online reporting in 2020 was up 68% to 509 cases, compared with 303 in 2019.
“I’m sure it takes a burden off your staff,” he said.
The Elko Police Department currently has 51 employees, including 42 sworn officers. Twenty-eight are assigned to the patrol unit, six are in the detective unit, four are on special assignments such as school resources and the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit, and the final three are command staff.
Drug cases
Trouten said drug cases “just aren’t going away,” and the department relies on the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit task force.
The task force initiated 67 cases in 2020, 39 of those drug-related, arrested 47 people and authored 31 search warrants in 2020. Six weapons were seized, according to the report.
The task force also seized 3,797.87 grams of methamphetamine, down 10,526.42 grams from 2019; 446.4 grams of heroin, up 219.36 grams from 2019; 47.8 grams of marijuana, up 31.76 grams from 2019; 24.03 grams of cocaine, up 3.59 grams from the prior year; and 4,239 dosage units, up 2,789.48 units from 2019.
The chief told the council that the department successfully investigated and arrested the suspect in the shooting death of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March, investigated a fatal shooting by the NHP in late June in Elko, and investigated a police shooting in Humboldt County.
He said police spent more time with business owners and the community as they navigated the COVID-19 restrictions while activities that usually take police time -- such as helping with parades and keeping tabs on the city’s legal brothels -- were cut short.
“Brothels haven’t been opened since the initial shutdown,” Trouten said.
The annual report includes an updated list of all the crimes considered severe, starting with murder and manslaughter, kidnapping and abduction, forcible rape, forcible fondling, robbery and aggravated assault. The list matches new national categories and crime analysis formats.
Trouten said as an example that a crime involving kidnap, sexual assault and murder against one victim would now be listed in all three categories.
Good news
On the positive side, the chief said that every police officer now has a department cellphone that is also used for shooting photographs that can easily be downloaded into the system, rather than officers using digital cameras.
“That’s a time saver for us, as well,” Trouten said.
Using the department phones also means officers and detectives can keep their personal phones from becoming involved in court cases.
All the officers now have new hand-held radios and new vests that should be easier on their backs and hips because they take the weight off of gun belts, the chief said.
He also reported the Elko Police Department hosted a week-long SWAT school in August for neighboring communities and “we got really good reviews on that.” A K9 instruction program also was held.
In addition, the chief said the department has not held the traditional award ceremony for officers because of the pandemic but his report lists Detective Cassie Wyllie as the 2019 Officer of the Year and Officer Dean Pinkham as 2019 Rookie of the Year. Police medals went to Wyllie, Det. Sgt. Bryan Drake and Detective Mike Marschowsky. Citizen service awards went to Juvenal Rivera and Crystal Cuilla.
Licensing and records
Looking at another area of the police department, the report shows that 45 licensing and permit applications were processed, including 26 special event liquor licenses, eight liquor license applications, two parade permits, three solicitor/peddler applications, one temporary sexually oriented business license, two special event/vendor applicants, and three temporary merchant permits. There were no brothel licenses request in the pandemic year.
The records unit processed 718 transactions that included applications for work cards, sex worker applications, solicitor applications, fingerprinting and insurance reports. Records revenue totaled $40,244.
Animal control activities were down in 2020, partly due to COVID-19. Animal control handled 375 animals, down from 524 in 2019, including dogs, cats, one chicken, one snake, one duck, three guinea pigs and one bat. There were 588 dog licenses sold, down from 766 in 2019.