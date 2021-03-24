Pandemic skews Elko crime statistics

ELKO – Elko Police Department had fewer calls for service but more domestic violence responses and sexual assaults in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID had unique effects on all of us,” said Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten.

Calls for service were down by 2,998 to 26,291, but serious crime cases were up 11% to 2,185. Murder/manslaughter cases went up from one to five in 2020. Forcible rape was down one to 24 in 2020, but forcible fondling was up to 28 from 19 the prior year, and robberies were up to 20 from 15 in 2019.

Aggravated assaults were up 60%, while simple assault cases rose 21%. Narcotic violations were down 43% compared with 2019. However, drug equipment crimes rose more than 300%.

There were 229 domestic violence reports during the year, compared with 232 in 2019, but police responses to domestic violence calls were up 16%.

There were 14 kidnapping and abduction cases, up from five in 2019. Trouten said kidnapping reports often involve one spouse holding another against their will.

Trouten said the city has authorized one new detective for the current fiscal year that will help handle property crimes that there has not been time to investigate.