Parole granted in truck stop embezzlement

ELKO – A Wells man accused of embezzling more than $8,000 from a truck stop and sentenced to prison a year ago is scheduled to be paroled next month.

Mathew Beecher, 23, was arrested in March 2021 on felony embezzlement charges after his employer accused him of siphoning cash purchases and smoking meth in the bathroom of the truck stop where he worked as a clerk. He was on parole at the time for an earlier conviction.

The truck stop’s managers told law enforcement they noticed a high number of voided transactions and began watching Beecher at work. “Beecher had a pattern of voiding out every cash transaction and putting the cash in Beecher’s pocket,” stated a deputy’s report.

From the time he was employed on Sept. 9 to Dec. 16, a total of $8,053.84 had been taken. He was also seen on video taking money from other registers and taking products without paying for them.

A “concerned person” sent the business video of Beecher smoking meth in the bathroom, the report said.

Beecher was arrested on one count of felony embezzlement, felony possession of a controlled substance, and a parole violation. In a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted embezzlement and was ordered to repay the money. District Judge Al Kacin sentenced him to 16-40 months in prison, but the sentence was to be served concurrently with his previous sentences.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Beecher was sentenced to prison on eight charges for an aggregated four to 12 years beginning in May 2020, with a parole eligibility date of July 2022. The sentences included one count of possession of a stolen credit card, three counts of making counterfeit money, two counts of attempted grand larceny, and one count of embezzlement.

Beecher was earlier arrested in December 2019 after being accused of trying to cash a fraudulent check at a casino in Elko.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0