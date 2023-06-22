EUREKA – A man accused of trespassing at a Eureka hotel was put under mental health supervision Thursday after being shot twice with a Taser.

Eureka County Undersheriff Tyler Thomas and a sheriff’s sergeant responded around 2 a.m. to a report that the man was in an employee area of the hotel and acting like he might be on drugs. They asked him to drop a pencil he was holding but instead he threatened to “put it through the eye of Undersheriff Thomas,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When asked again to drop the pencil he charged toward the officers in a threatening manner. After several attempts to get him to drop the pencil, the man was Tased but still held onto it. He was Tased a second time, after which he dropped the pencil and rolled over.

The man was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko and placed on a mental health hold.

The case has been referred to the Eureka County District Attorney’s Office for review of charging recommendations.