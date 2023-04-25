ELKO – A woman accused last year of embezzling more than half a million dollars from a tire shop is facing a new embezzlement charge.

Andrea D. Gonzales, 34, was originally arrested in March 2022 after an investigation determined she used five different methods to take approximately $619,000 from the shop where she worked as a bookkeeper over a three-year period.

The company said embezzlement techniques included phantom checks, shorting accounts, manipulation of credit memos, manipulation of collection agency checks, and “paid-out theft.” The payments were discovered by a substitute bookkeeper while Gonzales was absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

Gonzales was charged on Feb. 7, 2022, with one felony count of embezzling $3,500 or more. On April 21, 2022, she signed an agreement in which she admitted embezzling in excess of $100,000 from the tire company while employed from 2018 to 2020.

The charges come with a potential prison sentence of 1-10 years and a fine of up to $10,000, but Gonzales agreed to repay $20,000 and sign a civil judgment for $121,272. The agreement included changing her plea to no contest on the condition that the state recommend a suspended sentence and probation.

The agreement was stipulated to be void if she committed a new criminal offense prior to sentencing, or if she was found to have committed prior felonies.

According to court records, Gonzales is now facing another embezzlement charge filed in February 2023.

An Elko Police Department detective’s report states that while working at Head Start between May 2021 and February 2022, Gonzales allegedly transferred a total of $5,625 from the Health Savings Account distribution fund into her own HSA.

When Head Start requested reimbursement the money was no longer in her account. The manager believed the transactions were made on a laptop that Gonzales earlier claimed had been stolen by her sister.

The manager also said three other employees reported their bank accounts were missing direct deposits through the payroll system that Gonzales had access to. A check made out to another local business also ended up in a Chicago bank but police were unable to fully trace the transaction.

Gonzales was booked and released Friday on the new charge.