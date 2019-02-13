ELKO — An Elko man who has been arrested 15 times in the past three years was booked into Elko County Jail Tuesday on a robbery charge.
Police were called to Walmart at about 9 p.m. Monday on a report of a shoplifter who attempted to take a cart full of items out of the store, said Elko police Lt. Mike Palhegyi. A female employee attempted to stop him and he allegedly knocked her to the ground as he fled.
Palhegyi said the suspect left a trail of items in the parking lot but got away with a pair of boots.
He was identified as Wade A. Knight Jr., age 30.
Knight was arrested about four hours later in the Burger King parking lot off Mountain City Highway.
He was booked on charges of robbery, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer.
Physical contact elevates a shoplifting charge to a robbery charge, Palhegyi explained. A bag of meth was reportedly found in his possession during booking.
Knight has been arrested on multiple misdemeanors, including trespassing and disturbing the peace, according to Elko Daily Free Press articles. He was arrested in January 2018 for felony drug possession but received a suspended sentence in June after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance.
His bail on the latest charges totaled $58,420.
