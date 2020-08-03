Police: Burglary suspects used mask to obscure license plate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A preliminary hearing is slated Tuesday for two Salt Lake City residents who are accused of partially covering their license plate with a black mask while allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in a mining equipment company parking lot.

According to police, an employee leaving work on July 8 found that the keys to his truck were missing and a title to another vehicle was gone. Police reviewed surveillance footage and identified a blue Audi with a Hispanic driver and a black female passenger. “The plate appeared to be California, but was partially covered by a black mask,” stated the officer.

The vehicle was spotted across town that evening in an apartment complex parking lot off 12th Street. When police tried to stop the driver he drove off at speeds of about 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

When the chase reached East Idaho Street an eastbound officer saw the vehicle coming toward him in the eastbound lane. “At the last second the vehicle swerved, barely missing (the officer’s) vehicle,” said the report.

As the chase continued toward town the officer’s speedometer reached 116 mph, according to police.