ELKO -- A Spring Creek man who has been arrested 10 times over the past three years was sentenced to prison this week after leading police on a high-speed chase in November.

Riley S. Bawcom was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 22 after a police officer spotted his SUV on Silver Street and attempted to pull it over because he knew the driver was wanted on a felony warrant.

According to the officer’s arrest report, Bawcom ignored the lights and siren and drove off at speeds estimated at 50 mph. His vehicle then ran a red light as it turned onto Fifth Street and sped through southside neighborhoods before heading into the hills on a dirt road.

Another officer located Bawcom and the SUV in the area of Errecart Boulevard and Bullion Road, where he was arrested.

Bawcom, 29, pleaded no contest to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, a category C felony, and was sentenced March 20 by District Judge Al Kacin to 14-36 months in prison.

According to Elko County Jail records, Bawcom failed to appear in court after being arrested in June for felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to Elko District Court records, Bawcom was sentenced in January 2021 to 12-30 months in prison after pleading no contest to possession of a controlled substance, with the sentence to run concurrently with previous sentences.

He pleaded no contest to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 120 days in jail in October 2020. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison.

Booking sheets list arrests in May 2020 for grand larceny, possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and felony child neglect.

He was also arrested in March 2020 for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

He had been arrested in January 2020 on similar charges, plus possession of a hypodermic device. The jail also lists arrests in June, July and August of 2019.