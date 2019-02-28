ELKO – Severe crime decreased 16 percent inside the city limits last year, Elko Police Department Chief Ben Reed reported this week.
There were a total of 1,951 incidents in 2018, which is 383 fewer than in 2017, Reed said in presenting his annual report to the city council.
Severe crime -- including murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, rape and a number of other offenses -- is also down 20 percent over the five-year average.
“That’s trending in the right direction for sure,” Reed said. “I like to think we have something to do with some of those numbers, but as I always remind the council every year the reasons for crime have been pontificated on for thousands of years to include everything from the full moon to the price of gold or whatever you want to name today.”
Less severe crimes, including DUI, loitering, trespassing and other infractions, totaled 1,370. This sum is up by 45 incidents from 2017.
The report shows that the Elko Police Department made 1,093 arrests in 2018. Of these 1,019 were adults and 74 were juveniles. Four hundred and forty-nine traffic collisions were investigated and 844 citations were issued.
Domestic violence continues to be a problem, with 205 incidents reported for the year. There were 27,299 calls for service, down 41 from the previous year. The agency investigated a total of 2,485 cases, 171 fewer than in 2017.
Reed mentioned that the department is trying to pull together a history of all of the police chiefs since 1917.
“You might think that is pretty easy, but there is quite a gap in the mid-‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s. If anyone has any information, please let us know.”
Elko police officers are now required to use body cameras, Reed noted.
“I have not been bashful in the past in pointing out it’s a state mandate without any funding and has cost us dearly.” Reed said. “But, it is up and running. The troops have learned how to use them this past year.”
Reed said there are about 42 uploads every 24 hours, down from about 100 at the beginning.
“Keep in mind, the officer who is making those recordings in a 12-hour patrol shift has to have a period of time towards the end of that shift to upload those to the system and to categorize them. We think officers are averaging about 30 to 60 minutes per day of actually categorizing and uploading those videos. That is time not spent doing other law enforcement.”
“Do you think they are getting more efficient since they first started?” Mayor Reece Keener asked.
Reed said officers are becoming more adept at the process and he hopes they will eventually be able to keep their digital upload time to approximately 30 minutes per day.
A new radio system approved by the council over a two-year phase-in period is working well, according to the police chief.
“We are set pretty well for or the next 10 to 15 years with technology,” he said.
According to Reed, drugs are still a big problem in the community, with methamphetamine prominent as the drug of choice. He said he is also very concerned about the underage vaping that has become a problem in the schools.
“We are trying to educate the kids,” he said. “Kids seem to be getting the wrong message that vaping is good to go, not like cigarettes; but no, it’s very similar to cigarettes as far as the dangers.”
Reed also reported on staffing developments.
“We have fully implemented our evidence technician position that council authorized well over a year ago,” he said. “I think the total inventory count is important. In 2013 we had almost 11,000 pieces of property of evidence in our custody. In 2017 it was almost 19,000 pieces. In the last year the technician has been able to eliminate about 4,000 plus. This is a very large liability for the city and we have to properly manage that evidence room.”
Reed also said PACE recently installed a green box in the lobby of the police station where the public can drop off outdated prescriptions and other items.
“We take old prescriptions and whatever else gets dumped in there, no questions asked,” he said. “There are always street drugs, syringes and other unidentified stuff. We took in 149 pounds in our lobby every business day through 2018. Of course, our theory is that if that is out of the hands of the public, that is a good thing.”
The department has joined Offender Watch, a program that Reed said many law enforcement organizations use.
“It exchanges data. If you sign up for that in the new system within a five-mile radius, or you can tighten that radius, we can send you notice that there is a registered sex offender in your area or if one moves into your area. We want to be very proactive when it comes to registered sex offenders. A lot of people ask me how many registered sex offenders we have in Elko. We have about 50 to 60.”
