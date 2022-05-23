Police find stolen SUV after driver runs stop sign

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said they saw him run a stop sign in what turned out to be a stolen Toyota SUV.

An Elko Police Department officer was driving near Chris Avenue and Fifth Street around 1:30 a.m. when he saw the SUV run through the stop sign and “flee from me at a high rate of speed,” the officer reported.

The SUV was found a short time later parked near Fifth and Walnut streets. Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 28, was found hiding nearby and police said they recognized him as the driver who ran the stop sign.

Police said Ruckdaschel admitted to driving the vehicle but claimed that it was borrowed from a friend. The vehicle was confirmed by police to have been stolen, and Ruckdaschel was arrested on a charge of possessing stolen property. His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $20,000.

According to jail records, Ruckdaschel has been arrested 10 times over the past seven years.

He was arrested in June 2021 on two counts of violating a stalking or harassment temporary protective order and violating probation. He was also arrested in December 2018 for possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Ruckdaschel was one of three inmates accused in August 2017 of forcing a cellmate to ingest an anti-psychotic drug. He and two other men were arrested on attempted murder and other charges.

He was also arrested in April 2015 for attempting to forge a check at an Elko casino.

