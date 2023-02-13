ELKO – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sagecrest Drive was broken into over the weekend and two fires started inside, the Elko Police Department reported.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 12:10 a.m. Sunday and upon arrival they found two fires had been purposely started inside the church.

Police said the suspect or suspects entered by breaking through a glass door. Several items had been removed, and were found arranged in the parking lot.

Elko Fire Department personnel extinguished the fires.

LDS Communications Director Terri Clark said the exterior door to the kitchen area was shattered and a stove was lit on fire, damaging the back wall and ceiling.

A piano and organ were also set ablaze in the chapel, resulting in significant smoke damage and total loss of the instruments.

Clark said extensive remodeling will be needed and members of the congregation will be spread among three other LDS churches in Elko while the work takes place.

She said the church expresses its gratitude toward law enforcement and fire personnel for their quick response, otherwise the damage could have been much more extensive.

The incident has been a challenging one for the church “but we do appreciate those in the community who have already stepped up and asked how they can help, and we are very grateful for those offers,” she said.

Clark said the church hopes the surrounding community “will be supportive and kind to each other, regardless of backgrounds or belief,” and will be “neighborly and inclusive.”

Police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact EPD detectives at 775-777-7310 or Elko Dispatch at 775-777-7300.