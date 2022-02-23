Police: Heroin, large quantity of meth found in car

ELKO – A car pulled over in a West Wendover casino parking lot was hauling an estimated two pounds of meth in its trunk, according to police.

A Volvo with Utah plates was pulled over late Saturday night for having no license plate light and white light coming from its brake lights. The driver, Jeremy V. Smith, 36, of Salt Lake City “was profusely sweating when the temperatures was approximately 40 degrees outside,” stated a West Wendover Police Department officer. Two women were also in the car.

After determining Smith’s driver’s license had expired, a K-9 sniffed the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs.

“Located inside the vehicle were several clear pipes containing a white crystal substance,” stated court documents. “A large amount of white crystal rocks” was found in a Tupperware container in the trunk. The container and its contents weighed 1,170 grams, or 2.57 pounds.

Another container weighing 36 grams was determined to contain heroin. Also in the trunk was “a large amount of 9mm ammo.” A loaded 9mm firearm was found behind the passenger seat.

Smith was arrested on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a hypodermic device, and drug paraphernalia. His bail was listed at $296,880.

Alicia Longtin, 29, was also arrested on a trafficking charge, along with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Her bail was $275,740.

The third occupant was not arrested.

