Marcus D. Rogers, 25, of Elko was arrested July 23 at VFW Drive and Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, failure to give appropriate signal when required, driving without a driver’s license, failure to obey stop sign at a controlled intersection, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $8,550
ELKO – An Elko man who was killed Aug. 3 at Angel Park was shot as he and an accomplice were attempting to rob someone, according to Elko police.
Marcus David Rogers, 25, was found lying in the parking lot shortly after midnight. Police said he died from a single gunshot wound.
“The investigation revealed that [Rogers], under the ruse of a drug deal, had arranged with Dustin Johnnie to commit a robbery,” stated a release from the Elko Police Department. “The intended victim of the attempted robbery became involved in a physical altercation with Marcus Rogers during the attempted robbery, resulting in a single handgun round being fired, which mortally wounded the decedent.”
Johnnie, 28, of Elko was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant for conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery. His bail was listed at $100,000.
Police recovered the firearm shortly after the homicide. They did not say who the weapon belonged to, or who the intended robbery victim was.
Daniel G. Mondragon, 33, of Elko was arrested Aug. 16 at the Red Lion Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $11,529
Enrique D. Hernandez, 36, of Ogden, Utah was arrested Aug. 17 at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for coercion with force or threat of force, child abuse or neglect, domestic battery, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $13,605
Eugene B. Gomez II, 40, of Carlin was arrested Aug. 20 at 824 ½ Chestnut St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,780
Fred Banuelos, 36, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 18 at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Javier A. Gonzalez-Esquivel, 33, of Carlin was arrested Aug. 21 at Cee Gee’s parking lot for felony theft, possession of burglary tools, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an immigration hold.
Salvador J. Avila, 27, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 16 on Pueblo Boulevard for battery with the use of a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $72,500
The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Carol L. Crunk, 46, of Elko was arrested Aug. 16 at the Super 8 on a felony warrant for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and on two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $10,000
Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested Aug. 21 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 30, of Elko was arrested Aug. 19 at Panorama Road and 10th Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Dustin Nelson, 31, of Brigham City, Utah was arrested Aug. 21 in Montello on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Jarrett T. Beckner, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 18 at Argent Avenue and Noddle Lane for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jennifer L. Gale, 35, of Pahrump was arrested Aug. 21 at Cee Gee’s parking lot for felony theft, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640
Leonard R. Merkley, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 16 at Double Dice RV Park for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Michael P. Pitts, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 16 at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Pamela L. Jerauld, 53, of Twin Falls was arrested Aug. 15 on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.
Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, of Boise was arrested Aug. 21 at Elko East Mini Storage for trespassing, resisting a public officer, and assault on a protected person by a prisoner. Bail: $15,195
Tyler J. Neumann, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 21 on Brookwood Drive for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.
"Both men have criminal records." Lengthy criminal records. Whomever they were robbing probably did, too. Keep cleaning this drug hole up, please.
What if marcus was your son your brother that would be a different story I guarantee you would feel that way then murder is murder no matter who you are
Bull. Good one guys, good way to cover up a murder
Exactly his family deserves to know what happened and see justice for his murder no matter his past just as any other family would his past is exactly what it says past don't judge someone until u have have walked in their shoes u don't what brought them to become that or why so don't judge them
Two wrongs don't make a right I call bullshit on the victim if they r a victim in this why not call 911 why was the gun tossed out some where for the cops to have to search for if they were protecting and defending themselves why hide instead of call for help maybe Marcus was the victim he is the one who life was ended at the hand of someone else and left there like he wasn't somebody son brother uncle grandson friend like a piece of meat shame on u all [angry]
