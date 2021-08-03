Police investigate homicide on Elko's south side

ELKO – Elko Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning on the south side of town.
Elko Central Dispatch received a call at about 9:17 a.m. regarding a possible shooting victim.
Police, fire and emergency medical units responded to an area in south Elko and located a male adult with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim died at the scene.
“Elko Police have identified a person of interest who may be a suspect in this incident,” said a brief statement released Tuesday afternoon.
Elko Police Department detectives are working the case and will be providing additional details later.
“There is no danger to the public at this time,” stated the EPD.
This is the second homicide reported this year in Elko. In January, a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting at a southside trailer court.
The suspect in that case was arrested five days later in Sparks but has not been charged in the shooting. The homicide is being reviewed by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office due to a local conflict of interest.
Five homicides involving Elko County residents occurred in 2020.
In March, 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky of Spring Creek was killed and another Spring Creek resident, Bryce Dickey, 18, was later arrested and charged with murder.
Also in March, 47-year-old NHP trooper Ben Jenkins of Elko was shot and killed while stopping to help a motorist parked on U.S. Highway 93 in neighboring White Pine County. John L. Dabritz, 65, of Ely pleaded guilty but mentally ill last week, and is awaiting sentencing.
In May 2020, a 7-month-old baby boy died after being left in the care of Nathan O’Dell, 24, who was charged with murder. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
In June, April Heather Zavala, 24, was strangled to death and her 61-year-old mother Judith was arrested on a murder charge. She has pleaded not guilty.
The region’s fifth homicide of 2020 occurred on the night of Nov. 1, when 16-year-old Kylee Leniz of Elko was shot to death by a man who walked up to the drive-through window where she worked at the east-end McDonald’s.
Justin M. Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca was arrested the following day. He was bound over to Elko District Court in March to face one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in November by a 12-year-old friend in Elko, but police determined that shooting was accidental.