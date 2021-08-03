Police investigate homicide on Elko's south side

Also in March, 47-year-old NHP trooper Ben Jenkins of Elko was shot and killed while stopping to help a motorist parked on U.S. Highway 93 in neighboring White Pine County. John L. Dabritz, 65, of Ely pleaded guilty but mentally ill last week, and is awaiting sentencing.

In May 2020, a 7-month-old baby boy died after being left in the care of Nathan O’Dell, 24, who was charged with murder. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In June, April Heather Zavala, 24, was strangled to death and her 61-year-old mother Judith was arrested on a murder charge. She has pleaded not guilty.

The region’s fifth homicide of 2020 occurred on the night of Nov. 1, when 16-year-old Kylee Leniz of Elko was shot to death by a man who walked up to the drive-through window where she worked at the east-end McDonald’s.

Justin M. Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca was arrested the following day. He was bound over to Elko District Court in March to face one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in November by a 12-year-old friend in Elko, but police determined that shooting was accidental.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 9 Angry 6