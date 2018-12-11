ELKO -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Saturday morning.
Lt. Mike Palhegyi of the Elko Police Department said officers were called to Douglas Street at about 9 a.m. on a report of a person being shot in a motor vehicle. Police are not sure where the shooting happened, he said.
A 22-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
“Detectives believe it to be an isolated incident and no threat to the public,” Palhegyi said.
Additional search warrants and interviews are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
