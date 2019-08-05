{{featured_button_text}}
Marcus Rogers

ELKO – Police have identified the victim of a homicide early Saturday morning at Angel Park.

Marcus David Rogers, 25, was found lying in the parking lot with a bloodied face. Police were called at about 12:20 a.m. and they secured the crime scene, interviewed the reporting party and requested detectives to investigate.

Officers and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Elko Police Department Detective Bureau at 775-777-7310.

This is the second homicide in Elko County this year.

In April, a man was fatally shot by a homeowner in Wells after deputies received a report of someone “yelling and screaming” outside a residence.

The Elko County District Attorney’s Office has not said whether any charges are being filed in the case.

