ELKO – Police have identified the victim of a homicide early Saturday morning at Angel Park.
Marcus David Rogers, 25, was found lying in the parking lot with a bloodied face. Police were called at about 12:20 a.m. and they secured the crime scene, interviewed the reporting party and requested detectives to investigate.
Officers and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Elko Police Department Detective Bureau at 775-777-7310.
This is the second homicide in Elko County this year.
In April, a man was fatally shot by a homeowner in Wells after deputies received a report of someone “yelling and screaming” outside a residence.
The Elko County District Attorney’s Office has not said whether any charges are being filed in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
RIP marcus
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.