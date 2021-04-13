 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: April 12, 2021
0 comments

Police Log: April 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

April 12

John A. Battiest Jr., 24, of Elko was arrested at Sixth Street and Wilson Avenue for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Khi M. Carr, 21, of Homedale, Idaho was arrested on Mountain City Highway for speeding 11-20 mph over limit and speeding in rural area. Bail: $290

--

George A. Fowler Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Christopher B. Miller, 50, of Magna, Utah was arrested at Loves in Wells on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

--

William T. Patterson, 39, of Wells was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Tee Jay Smith, 40, of Wells was arrested at 676 First St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Body camera footage of the Daunte Wright shooting was released just hours after it happened.Wright told his mom he was pulled over for having an air freshener blocking his rearview mirror. Police say it was for expired plates.In the video, you can see he tried to run once officers discovered he had that warrant, and that an officer shot and killed him as he drove away.The police chief said he wanted to release this video quickly for transparency."I felt the community needed to know what happened," said Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. "They needed to see it. I needed to be transparent and I want to be forthright. I do respect to Daunte as well." 
0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer: Crowd at George Floyd arrest grew louder

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News