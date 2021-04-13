Police Log: April 12, 2021

April 12

John A. Battiest Jr., 24, of Elko was arrested at Sixth Street and Wilson Avenue for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Khi M. Carr, 21, of Homedale, Idaho was arrested on Mountain City Highway for speeding 11-20 mph over limit and speeding in rural area. Bail: $290

--

George A. Fowler Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Christopher B. Miller, 50, of Magna, Utah was arrested at Loves in Wells on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

--

William T. Patterson, 39, of Wells was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Tee Jay Smith, 40, of Wells was arrested at 676 First St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140