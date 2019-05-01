{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 30

Angel R. Cruz-Rojas, 21, of Wells was arrested at 755 Humboldt Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Kerri A. Dooley, 40, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a felony warrant for robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $60,000

------

John R. Hart, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Upper Colony Gym on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

------

Cody M. Paschal, 28, of Overton was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

------

Juana N. Patino, 19, of Wells was arrested at 755 Humboldt Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Tony J. White, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments