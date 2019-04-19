April 18
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Commercial Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Trevor J. Adams, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000
------
Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,220.51
------
Isaac S. Meza, 19, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $523
------
Taylor R. Miller, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500
------
Kira L. Negrete, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $940
------
Kimberly M. Nye, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,355
------
Cody M. Paschal, 28, of Overton was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other people or property, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $45,000
------
Brennon R. Sirotek, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495
------
Jacob T. Tueller, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gold Country Inn for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Ferron K. Valdez, 40, of West Wendover was arrested at 555 Wilson Ave. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Laurance M. Woods, 23, of Wells was arrested at Golden Gate Petroleum on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,795
