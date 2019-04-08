April 5
Kristie L. Brown, 60, of Wells was arrested at McDonald’s for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $525
------
Crystal D. Glasgow, 39, of Elko was arrested at 621 Douglas St. for driving under the influence and violation of conditions of parole. No bail
------
Franklin L. Harrington Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at Shilo Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $6,780
------
Crystal H. Mullins, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at West Idaho Street and Hot Springs Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $375
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.