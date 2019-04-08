{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 5

Kristie L. Brown, 60, of Wells was arrested at McDonald’s for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $525

------

Crystal D. Glasgow, 39, of Elko was arrested at 621 Douglas St. for driving under the influence and violation of conditions of parole. No bail

------

Franklin L. Harrington Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at Shilo Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $6,780

------

Crystal H. Mullins, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at West Idaho Street and Hot Springs Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $375

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

