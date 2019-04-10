April 9
Kenneth C. Bowman, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
Mark E. Nugent Jr., 22, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Grant streets for driving without a license; non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,735
Rory P. Robertson, 63, of West Wendover was arrested at 1840 Butte St. for domestic battery, second offense. Bail: $5,000
Justin T. Rose, 28, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
Darlene C. Viera, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1170 Colt Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,265
