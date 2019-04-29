April 26
Jordan A. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at VFW Drive and College Avenue for possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,140
Jay R. Slater, 42, of Crescent Valley was arrested in Lander County on a warrant for three counts of use of credit or debit card without owner’s consent, three counts of attempted use of a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Leanne K. Winton, 28, of Reno was arrested in transport for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
