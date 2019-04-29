{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

April 26

Jordan A. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at VFW Drive and College Avenue for possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,140

------

Jay R. Slater, 42, of Crescent Valley was arrested in Lander County on a warrant for three counts of use of credit or debit card without owner’s consent, three counts of attempted use of a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

------

Leanne K. Winton, 28, of Reno was arrested in transport for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments