Police

April 4

Bryant W. Donohue, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Cleveland J. Mayes, 42, of De Ridder, Louisiana was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to possess or surrender a driver’s license. Bail: $1,570

Sarkis Meguerditchian, 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Salt Lake City Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500

Kimberly M. Nye, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on two bench warrants and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Jayce C. Ralls, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 743 Bronco Drive for robbery with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, and two counts of battery to commit mayhem, robbery or grand larceny. Bail: $1,160,000

Amber A. Romero, 34, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 31-plus mph over limit, license plates improperly displayed, failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, no proof of insurance, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,450

Kevin A. Ullman, 31, of Carlin was arrested at 791 10th St. in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $930

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

