April 10
Joseph M. Baumgartner, 29, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay for trespassing. Bail: $355
-----
Bryan C. Dehart, 42, of Winnemucca was arrested at 2405 Mountain City Highway on two NCJIS detainers, possession of a controlled substance, petty larceny and trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail $29,883
-----
Steven B. Hart, 32, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 378 for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail $455
-----
Riquelme E. Lopez, 33, of San Francisco was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 294 for driving under the influence, first offense, driving with a revoked driver’s license, speeding 21-30 mph over the limit, duties of driver upon approaching any traffic incident, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $2,995
-----
Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Las Vegas, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
-----
Jayce C. Ralls, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Bail: $142,500
-----
James J. Riley, 36, of Elko was arrested at 16th West Bullion Road for domestic battery, first offense. Bail: $3,140
-----
Jose A. Vasquez Jr., 39, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and 11th St. for driving under the influence, second offense, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,995
-----
Alexander T. Verchecelli, 30, of Elko was arrested at 6277 Filmore St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.