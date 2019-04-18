{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 17

Marcus Blackhawk, 33, of Owyhee was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 1,630

  

Bruce E. Dilley, 57, of Elko was arrested at 764 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 1,045

  

Marty M. Gallegos, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1719 Castlewood Drive for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

  

Jonathan D. Haycook, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

  

Shane L. Irvin, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Eighth and Court streets on two bench warrants. Bail: $655

  

Jeffrey W. King, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Ryndon Country Store on a warrant for battery. Bail: 1,140

  

Robert L. Martinez-O’Brien, 24, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

  

Kimberly M. Nye, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

  

Benjamin Rodriquez-Perez, 52, of Merced, California was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

  

Amber M. Rose, 39, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,855

  

Tyler A. Sierra, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for domestic battery, coercion and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,995

  

Jake E. Webber, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1980 Idaho St. on a warrant for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495

  

Taylor R. Miller, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
3
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments