April 17
Marcus Blackhawk, 33, of Owyhee was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 1,630
Bruce E. Dilley, 57, of Elko was arrested at 764 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 1,045
Marty M. Gallegos, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1719 Castlewood Drive for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
Jonathan D. Haycook, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
Shane L. Irvin, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Eighth and Court streets on two bench warrants. Bail: $655
Jeffrey W. King, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Ryndon Country Store on a warrant for battery. Bail: 1,140
Robert L. Martinez-O’Brien, 24, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Kimberly M. Nye, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Benjamin Rodriquez-Perez, 52, of Merced, California was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
Amber M. Rose, 39, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,855
Tyler A. Sierra, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for domestic battery, coercion and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,995
Jake E. Webber, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1980 Idaho St. on a warrant for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495
Taylor R. Miller, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500
