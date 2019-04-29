{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 28

Pete R. Carroll, 43, of Tuba City, Arizona was arrested at 12th and Court streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Rick Foster, 31, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,140

Keshia R. Fowler, 24, of Tonalea, Arizona was arrested in the 500 block of Idaho Street for driving under the influence, duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $2,280

Gloria C. Guerra, 26, of Dutch John, Utah was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050

Carlos A. Lara-Espitia, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,250

Dustin J. Nelson, 31, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. BailL $10,000

Robert L. Newman, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,135

Alejandro Torres, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

