April 27
Nicholas A. Bryant, 32, of Mesa, Arizona was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $310
------
Collin R. Stewart, 25, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession to sell a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 11-20 mph over limit, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,770
------
Liana R. Troiano, 31, of Bordentown, N.J., was arrested at 1300 Water St. for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
David J. Tuttle Jr., 26, of Bordentown, N.J., was arrested at 1300 Water St. for felony trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, petty larceny, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $256,780
