April 23
Cody J. Allen, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Orlando Covarrubias, 29, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 1962 Canyon St. in West Wendover for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
------
Elizabeth F. Everett, 24, of Elko was arrested at 222 W. Cedar St. for burglary. Bail: $20,000
------
Kaden S. Guymon, 23, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $858.42
------
Danny J. Maxfield Jr., 42, of Carlin was arrested at Choice Wireless on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested on West Silver Street for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,390
------
Joshua I. Quesada, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery, coercion and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,861.69
------
Miguel A. Sam, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1381 Chokecherry on two Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
