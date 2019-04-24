{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 23

Cody J. Allen, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Orlando Covarrubias, 29, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 1962 Canyon St. in West Wendover for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Elizabeth F. Everett, 24, of Elko was arrested at 222 W. Cedar St. for burglary. Bail: $20,000

Kaden S. Guymon, 23, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $858.42

Danny J. Maxfield Jr., 42, of Carlin was arrested at Choice Wireless on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested on West Silver Street for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,390

Joshua I. Quesada, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery, coercion and disturbing the peace. No bail

Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,861.69

Miguel A. Sam, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1381 Chokecherry on two Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

