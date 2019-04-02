{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 1

Darian M. Hoover, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 259 Spring Valley Parkway on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,858

------

Corey A. Pavlinek, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for throwing a substance at a vehicle and disturbing the peace. No bail listed

------

Hector H. Ramirez-de la Torre, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $484

------

Kevin A. Sneed, 26, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Battle Mountain for two tribal offenses. Bail: $1,800

------

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

