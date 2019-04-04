April 3
Kimberly J. Bartlett, 40, of Old Fort, North Carolina was arrested in Elko County for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Patricia L. Malotte, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Miguel A. Sam, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Peace Park on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,040
Summer C. Smith, 33, of Elko was arrested at Carlin Court and Fifth Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $523.75
Holly A. Thomas, 29, of Owyhee was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $375
