Police

April 3

Kimberly J. Bartlett, 40, of Old Fort, North Carolina was arrested in Elko County for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Patricia L. Malotte, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Miguel A. Sam, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Peace Park on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,040

Summer C. Smith, 33, of Elko was arrested at Carlin Court and Fifth Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $523.75

Holly A. Thomas, 29, of Owyhee was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $375

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

