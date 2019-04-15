{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

April 13

Muhamud M. Abukar, 20, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Paula M. Gades, 39, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Trevor V. Hemon, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,765

Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Dominick C. Norris, 28, of Heber City, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence.

Kevin A. Sneed, 26, of Battle Mountain was arrested at No. 6 Cedar Circle on two tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

Phillip A. Wilson, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 209 Bush St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

KC V. Yowell, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

