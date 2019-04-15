April 13
Muhamud M. Abukar, 20, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Paula M. Gades, 39, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Trevor V. Hemon, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,765
Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Dominick C. Norris, 28, of Heber City, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence.
Kevin A. Sneed, 26, of Battle Mountain was arrested at No. 6 Cedar Circle on two tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
Phillip A. Wilson, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 209 Bush St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
KC V. Yowell, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
