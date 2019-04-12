{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 11, 2019

Austin C. Brewer, 31, of Sparks was arrested at the Washoe County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

-----

Harold J. Larson Jr., 45, of Ryndon was arrested at 2530 Idaho Street on two charges of domestic battery, first offense. Bail: $6,280

-----

Gregory L. Stobbe, 44, of West Wendover was arrested at 703 Mitry Avenue for domestic battery, first offense. Bail: $3,140.

-----

Caden Thomsen, 22, of Elko was arrested at 220 Idaho Street for violation of probation. No bail.

-----

Lorenzo P. Urenda, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at 220 Idaho Street for minor in possession of alcohol through consumption, and two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,740

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments