April 11, 2019
Austin C. Brewer, 31, of Sparks was arrested at the Washoe County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.
-----
Harold J. Larson Jr., 45, of Ryndon was arrested at 2530 Idaho Street on two charges of domestic battery, first offense. Bail: $6,280
-----
Gregory L. Stobbe, 44, of West Wendover was arrested at 703 Mitry Avenue for domestic battery, first offense. Bail: $3,140.
-----
Caden Thomsen, 22, of Elko was arrested at 220 Idaho Street for violation of probation. No bail.
-----
Lorenzo P. Urenda, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at 220 Idaho Street for minor in possession of alcohol through consumption, and two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,740
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.