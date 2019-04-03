{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 2

Tyler C. Barr, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,335

------

Bradley C. Bowman, 60, of Mountain City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

------

Tyrell M. Holley, 35, of Elko was arrested at 2341 Connie View Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

