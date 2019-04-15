April 14
Clifford T. Brown, 38, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of Pine Street on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $815
------
Craig W. Huff, 29, of Elko was arrested at West Sage Street and Sewell Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280
------
Alex L. Irvin, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Cowboys bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $940
------
Diego Perez-Alvarez, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at the McDonalds on Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail: $1,495
------
Jamie L. Simonsen, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1273 Highway Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Matthew T. VanMeter, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 981 Pemberton Way for convicted person registration and fingerprint required. Bail: $1,140
------
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.