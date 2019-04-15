{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 14

Clifford T. Brown, 38, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of Pine Street on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $815

Craig W. Huff, 29, of Elko was arrested at West Sage Street and Sewell Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280

Alex L. Irvin, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Cowboys bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $940

Diego Perez-Alvarez, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at the McDonalds on Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

Jamie L. Simonsen, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1273 Highway Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Matthew T. VanMeter, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 981 Pemberton Way for convicted person registration and fingerprint required. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

