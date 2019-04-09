April 8
George A. Fowler, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1170 Colt Drive for domestic battery. Bail: 3,140
------
Andrew J. Hockenberry, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
------
Crystal S. Luscan, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1533 Red Garter St. for trespassing, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and battery on a protected person. Bail: $3,995
------
Loren Nichols, 45, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
------
Eli L. Nye, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and coercion. Bail not listed
------
Fernando F. Pozos-Acatitla, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $505
------
Anamaria Robles, 18, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,380
------
Tyler A. Sierra, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold. No bail
