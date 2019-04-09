{{featured_button_text}}
Police

April 8

George A. Fowler, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1170 Colt Drive for domestic battery. Bail: 3,140

------

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

------

Crystal S. Luscan, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1533 Red Garter St. for trespassing, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and battery on a protected person. Bail: $3,995

------

Loren Nichols, 45, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

------

Eli L. Nye, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and coercion. Bail not listed

------

Fernando F. Pozos-Acatitla, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $505

------

Anamaria Robles, 18, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,380

------

Tyler A. Sierra, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold. No bail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments